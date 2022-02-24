On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar becomes first batter in ODI history to score double century

Twelve years ago, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar scripted his name in the record books of cricket to become the first man in the history of ODI cricket to score 200 runs in an innings. The ‘Master Blaster’ achieved this remarkable feat in the second ODI played between India and South Africa on 24 February, 2010 at Gwalior.

Tendulkar scored the first ODI double-century ever from just 147 deliveries in the 50-overs match. His innings included 25 boundaries and three sixes, breaking the record for the then highest individual ODI score ever. Before Tendulkar, this record was jointly held for 13 years by Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar and Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry who made 194.

In the second ODI against South Africa, India made a mammoth 401 runs and went on to win the match by a staggering 153 runs.

Under captain MS Dhoni, India had won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Virender Sehwag was lost quite cheaply at 9. However, Dinesh Karthik and Sachin Tendulkar kept the momentum going with a 194-run partnership, before Karthik was dismissed by Wayne Parnell.

Tendulkar was then joined by Yusuf Pathan, who played a power-packed innings of 36 off 23.

MS Dhoni then joined Sachin Tendulkar, and together they bludgeoned the Proteas. The right-hander reached 150 by chipping Wayne Parnell over midwicket in his 118th ball.

India were now moving closer to a target of 400 runs and Sachin Tendulkar was edging closer to achieve the historic landmark of a double-century. It was in the 49th over, when Captain MS Dhoni smacked two sixes and Tendulkar dabbed a full ball from South Africa’s Charl Langeveldt to backward point and rushed to change ends. The Master Blaster had achieved the unimaginable by breaking the 200-run barrier in a 50-overs match in mere 147 balls.

The cricketer sparkled in form that day and his experience of 20 years at international level also came into play to achieve this historical feat of being the first man to hit a double-century in the ODI format.

With a gigantic finish at 401/3, India won the match against South Africa and also led the three-match series 2-0.

To no one's surprise, it was Tendulkar who was awarded the Player of the Match title for his stupendous performance and his absolutely flawless innings.

