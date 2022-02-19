On this day: Pakistan prevail in low-scoring final against India to win U-19 World Cup

Sixteen years ago, it was on this day that Pakistan scripted history by becoming the first team to lift the ICC Under-19 World Cup for two consecutive editions. Pakistan defeated India in a low-scoring final by 38 runs and clinched the Under-19 World Cup in 2006.

India reached the final after defeating England and were aiming to win their second U-19 World Cup on 19 February at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, Pakistan retained the title in an extraordinary fashion as they successfully defended 109 with a brilliant bowling display.

The 50-overs match began with Pakistan winning the toss and electing to bat. With Rameez Raja being top-scoring at 25, followed by Nasir Jamshed’s 18, Pakistan displayed a disappointing batting performance and were bowled out for a measly 109. India’s bowling was on point as Piyush Chawla took four wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took three.

Chasing a meagre 110 runs from 50 overs, the young Indian team aimed to lift the trophy this time. However, India’s trailblazing opener, Gaurav Dhiman was chopped onto his stumps in the first ball of the innings and was dismissed by left-arm pacer Jamshed Ahmed.

India were subjected to a second blow when Cheteshwar Pujara was out for a duck after being trapped by left-arm pacer Anwar Ali’s first ball.

Rohit Sharma was the next to be dismissed by Ali’s exceptional bowling and after two overs, the Indian team were reduced to 8/3.

Captain Ravikant Shukla was the next to be bowled out by Jamshed Ahmed, as the ball pitched on off stump and held its line, dismissing the skipper. Pakistan continued their intense bowling performance and before the interval, Anwar Ali had Debabrata Das caught and bowled out. India were 9/6 at this juncture.

Another wicket was round the corner when all-rounder Jadeja was bowled out by Anwar Ali after adding 6 runs on the scoreboard. Pinal Shah and Piyush Chawla’s partnership put up some resistance and the two managed to edge the total past 50.

Just when it looked like India could crawl to 110 run target, seamer Akhtar Ayub turned the tables and bowled out Shah. Vijaykumar Yomahesh was trapped leg before by Ayub after making 3 runs.

With India at 71 for 9, the match was wrapped up by Akhtar Ayub who finished by taking his third wicket and bowling out Mohnish Parmar, dismissing him for nought.

India were all out for 71 and Pakistan won the 2006 U-19 World Cup by 38 runs. While Pakistan batters did not put up a great show, the team’s bowling attack conjured up a remarkable triumph.

Right-arm bowler Anwar Ali took 5 for 35 in the final match. Jamshed Ali took two wickets while Akhtar Ayub took 3, leading Pakistan to an incredible victory. The blistering spells of the trio left everyone stunned and helped the youngsters to create history.

For his exceptional bowling, Anwar Ali was declared Player of the Match while India’s young batting sensation, Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 349 runs in the tournament, was awarded Player of the Series.

Incidentally, the foundation of Pakistan’s previous U-19 title win was also built on a bowling trio of Riaz Afridi, Mansoor Amjad and Tariq Mahmood. They took 53 wickets in the 2003-04 World Cup, leading their team towards victory.

