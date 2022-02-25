On This Day: India thump England inside two days in maiden Test at Ahmedabad post renovation

It was on this day last year that India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over England inside two days in the day-night third Test held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

On a viciously turning track, England were bowled out by India for 81 in the second innings and the visiting team’s hope of playing in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) was left in tatters.

Under captain Joe Root, England won the toss and chose to bat first. Zak Crawley top-scored with half-century but the team’s first innings folded for a paltry 112. Indian batters did not fare any better. They were bowled out for 145 in their first innings.

In the second innings, the English batters were bamboozled by India’s spin combo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The hosts were then chasing a slender target of just 49 runs and overwhelmed the chase without losing a wicket. It was Rohit Sharma who finished off the chase in style by hitting a six off Root.

In the low scoring, spin-dominated match, Axar Patel claimed six of the 10 English wickets in the first innings, whereas in the second innings, he took five wickets, thereby claiming an 11-wicket haul in the match. He was also awarded Player of the Match for his sharp and exceptional bowling.

Ravichandran Ashwin's contribution in leading Team India to victory was also tremendous as the cricketer took three wickets in the first innings and dismissed four batters in the second to reach 400 Test wickets.

A total of 17 wickets had tumbled in the first two sessions and as many as 30 wickets fell inside two days of the match. Spinners had ruled the day-night third Test as 28 of the 30 wickets were claimed by them. England’s Joe Root also displayed a brilliant bowling performance by taking 5 wickets for his team.

On the batting side, Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66 in the first innings whereas England’s Ben Stokes (25) and Root (19) offered hints of partnership in the second innings but the pair departed within an over of each other.

A five-day game was finished inside two days and this match became the shortest completed Test match since 1935.

