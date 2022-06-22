On This Day: India beat England in the 1983 World Cup semi-final

India were involved in their first knockout appearance in a World Cup as they took on hosts England back in the 1983 World Cup. It proved to be a golden day in Indian cricket as they knocked out the hosts and made it to the grand finale.

England won the toss and opted to bat. They got off to a good start as openers Graeme Fowler and Chris Tavare made 33 and 32 respectively to add 69 for the first wicket. India got their opening when Roger Binny sent both openers packing. Mohinder Amarnath then stepped in and dismissed David Gower and Mike Gatting. It was the turn of captain Kapil Dev as he bagged 3 wickets for 35 runs to wrap up the innings.

Fowler was the highest scorer with 33, while the rest of English order could not withstand a very skilled India bowling unit and were dismissed for 213 runs.

In their chase of 214 runs, India started confidently but openers Sunil Gavaskar (25) and Kris Srikkanth (19) were sent back in quick succession as India was reduced to 50 for 2. However, Mohinder Amarnath stepped up with the bat and scored a dogged 46 off 92 balls and forged a 92-runs partnership with Yashpal Sharma.

Once Amarnath was dismissed, Yashpal Sharma and Sandeep Patil did not allow any further hiccups as they took India home. Patil was the aggressor as he ended on an unbeaten 51 off just 32 deliveries including eight boundaries.

Sharma, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 61 off 115 balls, which included three fours and two maximums. After this partnership, the duo also starred with a match-winning 63-run partnership to beat the hosts and enter the World Cup final against the mighty West Indies.

For his all-round performance, Amarnath was adjudged the Player of the Match.

