South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris etched his name in the annals of IPL history on 18 February, 2021 by becoming the most expensive buy in the Indian Premier League auction. The former cricketer was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore, breaking all bidding records at the IPL auction.

Before Morris, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh held the record for being the most expensive buy, when Delhi Daredevils secured him for Rs 16 crore in 2015.

Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins was the most expensive overseas buy before Morris. Cummins was purchased by Kolkata night Riders for Rs 15.5 crore in 2020.

Morris, who reunited with Rajasthan Royals after spending six years with other teams, came in to the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of Rs 75 lakh. A fervent bidding war for Morris began between Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the auction. As the amount crossed Rs 13 crore mark, Rajasthan Royals joined the race and the all-rounder was finally secured by them, making him the costliest player to be bought in an IPL auction.

The right arm fast-medium bowler and right-handed batter made his IPL debut in 2013 after he was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.32 crore. According to ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder came in at a base price of Rs 15 lakh at the 2013 IPL auction and was astonished for being purchased at Rs 3.32 crore.

Morris had said that he never saw this much money in his life, and with the IPL money he wanted to give his parents anything they liked to spoil them a bit.

The former South Africa cricketer played 81 IPL matches and scored 618 runs at a strike rate of 155.28. Morris also took 95 wickets at an average of 24.16 and an economy rate of 8.01 runs per over.

Morris made his international debut in 2012 in a T20I against New Zealand. The all-rounder’s first appearance in Test cricket was in 2016 when England toured South Africa.

In January this year, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Morris played 4 Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is in his career.

The all-rounder will now be seen in a coaching role with South African domestic side Titans. He last represented the Proteas in the ODI World Cup played in England in 2019.

