On this day in 2021: Kieron Pollard becomes third batter to hit six sixes in an over

Last year on 3 March, West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard achieved a tremendous feat by becoming only the third batter in international cricket to slam six sixes in an over.

Pollard slammed six sixes against Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya in the sixth over of West Indies’ successful chase during the first T20I of the three-match series at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

With this record, the right-handed batter joined the likes of South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs (2007 World Cup against Netherlands) and India’s Yuvraj Singh (2007 T20 World Cup against England) in the elusive list.

In the first T20I, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella starred with 39 and 33 respectively but the team was restricted to a below-par total of 131 for nine.

Chasing the target of 132, West Indies made a flying start with 52/0 in just 3 overs. However, Sri Lanka bowler Akila Dananjaya’s hat-trick changed the course of the game and left the hosts reeling at 52/3. Dananjaya picked three wickets by dismissing Evin Lewis at 28, followed by Chris Gayle who was LBW for 0. Nicholas Pooran was the next to be dismissed for a duck.

After losing a flurry of wickets, the hosts were in a spot of bother at 62 for 4, before Kieron Pollard entered the scene in the 6th over of West Indies’ chase and put his brute hitting power on display. The West Indies skipper tore into off-spinner Dananjaya, taking 36 runs by smashing 6 sixes in an over.

The right-handed batter hit Dananjaya all around the park in his eventful over. In the first ball of the 6th over, Pollard hit the Sri Lanka bowler over the long-on boundary, scoring his first six. The second ball was dispatched straight down the ground while the third delivery was hit over the long-off fence.

Pollard continued his carnage and dispatched the fourth ball over the mid-wicket boundary. The fifth ball was hit down the ground and the sixth and final ball of the over was smashed into the mid-wicket stands.

With his glorious 11-ball 38, Pollard helped West Indies to shift the match in his side’s favour and gun down the target in just 13.1 overs.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga sent back the West Indies batter for 38 and Jason Holder, along with Dwayne Bravo added a collective 33 to guide West Indies to victory .

With this victory, West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the series and Kieron Pollard registered his name in the history pages of cricket by becoming only the third batter to smash six sixes in an over.

