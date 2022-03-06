On this day in 2021: India defeated England to seal place in inaugural World Test Championship final

On this day last year, the Indian cricket team entered the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) by defeating England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth Test at Motera, Ahmedabad.

After taking a lead of 160 runs in the first innings, India bowled out England for 135 in the second innings and claimed the four-match series 3-1. With this win, India ensured a place in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

Even before the fourth Test began, India were at the top of the Championship table with 71 points. However, if India had lost the fourth Test, Australia, who were in the third position with 69.2 percent points, would have qualified to play in the final of the tournament.

In the fourth and final Test held at Ahmedabad, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Ben Stokes hit half-century and Dan Lawrence added 46 for England but the team was all out at 205 in the first innings.

India’s spin duo Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin took four and three wickets each while pacer Mohammad Siraj took two wickets.

Meanwhile, the hosts posted a splendid 365 in the first innings with Rishabh Pant hitting his maiden Test century on Indian soil. However, Washington Sundar was a bit unlucky as he missed his maiden Test ton by just four runs as he remained unbeaten on 96 and ran out of partners.

Trailing by 160 runs, England required a strong start from its batters in the second innings but were not able to get one as the spin duo of Ashwin and Axar once again dismantled the visitors.

Ashwin picked two wickets early in the match as he dismissed Zak Crawley for five and on the very next ball, he got Jonny Bairstow even before the batter could open his account.

Axar then shined through his outstanding bowling as he first managed to get a nick off Dominic Sibley’s bat and then dismissed Ben Stokes for just two.

England batters Joe Root and Ollie Pope added 35 runs before Axar broke the partnership, as he got rid of Pope for 15.

In the 25th over, Root was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Ashwin, after adding 30 runs for England.

With Root also dismissed, England’s chances of winning the match looked slim. Ben Foakes and Lawrence’s partnership did add a fine 65, but the two were soon dismissed by Patel and Ashwin respectively.

Patel then got rid off Dom Bess and took his fifth wicket in the second innings. Ashwin ended Jack Leach’s vigil soon after and also picked his fifth wicket of the second innings.

Patel and Ashwin, spun a web around the English batters and bowled them out for a paltry 135 by taking five wickets each, thereby booking a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

Pant was declared Player of the Match for his maiden Test ton and Ashwin was awarded Player of the Series for his stupendous 189 runs and 32 wickets.

