On this day in 2020: New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in Christchurch Test to sweep series 2-0

New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the second Test inside three days to register a memorable series sweep at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 2 March, 2020.

India were all out for 124 in the second innings and the Black Caps chased a paltry target of 132 to win the match, finishing the series 2-0.

The second Test began with New Zealand winning the toss and electing to field first. Half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari helped India post a target of 244 in the first innings. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, with five-wickets haul.

In reply, the Kiwis scored 235, with Tom Latham being the top-scorer with 52 runs. Mohammad Shami picked 4 wickets and India was now leading the match by a slender 7 runs.

However, in the second innings, the Indian team folded for 124 in less than an hour. New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Trent Boult tormented Indian batters by taking 3 and 4 wickets, respectively.

Hanuman Vihari fell first in Southee’s second over, followed by Rishabh Pant, who was caught behind off a Trent Boult's delivery that swung away. Pujara, the top-scorer in the second innings was bowled by Boult for 24. Colin de Grandhomme dismissed Virat Kohli for 14 and Mohammad Shami was caught for five by Tom Blundell at deep mid-wicket.

In the 45th over, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were left to save the Indian team before Bumrah was run out while trying to give the strike to Jadeja. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 16 and India was all out for a mere 124 in 46 overs.

New Zealand then chased down a paltry target of 132 runs by losing only three wickets. The host team completed their job with openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell doing the bulk of scoring with 52 and 55 respectively.

After a solid 103-run stand by the Black Caps, Bumrah dismissed Blundell at 55 and Kane Williamson at 5, picking two wickets.

Umesh Yadav also took one wicket and cleaned up Latham for 52, whereas Mohammad Shami did not bowl in the second innings due to an injury while batting.

New Zealand comfortably finished the match with Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls who remained unbeaten at 5 each and the Black Caps won the second Test and thereby achieving a clean sweep in the 2-match series.

Kylie Jamieson was awarded Player of the Match while Tim Southee won the award for Player of the Series. With this memorable victory, New Zealand registered its sixth consecutive Test series win at home.

