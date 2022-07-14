On this day in 2019: England lifted maiden ODI World Cup title beating New Zealand in dramatic Final

The final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup undoubtedly marks the most dramatic encounter in the history of 50-over cricket. On 14 July, 2019, at Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket, a new winner of the world title emerged as England lifted their maiden World Cup following a gripping thriller.

The Eoin Morgan-led brigade had to rely on the boundary count to bring the trophy home after a super over failed to separate the two sides.

With Kane Williamson winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the full-house Lord’s could hardly imagine going through so much drama to decide on the winner. The Kiwis suffered an early blow as opener Martin Guptill got out for 19 in the initial phase. Then, Williamson came up and joined hands with Henry Nicholls who went on to register a crucial 77-ball 55.

After Williamson’s dismissal for 30, no middle-order batter managed to touch the 20-run mark except for Tom Latham. The wicket keeper-batter delivered a composed knock scoring 47 runs facing 56 balls. Three-wicket hauls from Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett restricted the Black Caps to a decent 241 runs in 50 overs.

On this day in 2019, World Cup final... England lifted the trophy because they hit more boundaries in the game pic.twitter.com/eKrwDoek2U — Bishwa Mohan Mishra (@mohanbishwa) July 14, 2022

The chase didn't start well for the English side. With the wicket of Morgan, they went four-man down at just 86 on the board. The only noteworthy performance came from Jonny Bairstow who made 36 runs off 55 deliveries. After the early collapse, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler reignited the hope with a 110-run stand until Lockie Ferguson got Buttler for 59. It was just a come-and-go situation as the tailenders could not stand still in front of the attacks of Ferguson and James Neesham.

However, Stokes kept his cool till the end and took the side close to the victory. With England requiring 2 runs in the last delivery, Stokes only managed to complete a single which ended the final match in a tie which was the first time in World Cup history. The drama was not over yet as the super over clash also saw both teams sharing the same number of runs (15 runs).

While cricket enthusiasts were yet to digest the drama, England were announced the title winner based on the superior boundary count. Though several controversies followed the decision, England engraved their name on the prestigious title for the first time.

