On this day in 2018: Sandpaper Gate scandal rocks cricketing world during South Africa-Australia Test in Cape Town

This day four years ago, 24 March, was a black day in the history of cricket. On this day, former Australian captain Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were found to be involved in what is now called ‘Sandpapergate’, where they attempted to tamper with the ball in Cape Town during the third Test against South Africa.

The incident occurred on the third day of the Test match. Australia had managed to score only 255 in response to South Africa’s 311 in the first innings. As the Proteas came onto bat for the second time, the team were off to a strong start, despite losing Dean Elgar early. AB de Villiers and Aiden Markram pulverised the Aussie bowlers, scoring 63 and 84 runs, respectively.

It was on this day that Bancroft, the youngest of the three found guilty in the scandal, was seen rubbing the ball with something yellow. Cameras caught the young Aussie player in the middle of the act. According to reports, Bancroft then panicked and tried to hide the object in front of his trousers. He later showed on-field umpires a microfiber cloth and asserted that this was the object he was using to polish the red ball.

However, later that day, Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft attended a press conference and admitted to using yellow adhesive tape to alter the condition of the ball. An investigation found that the material used to tamper with the red cherry was actually sandpaper, which is actually used to maintain bats.

Smith admitted that he was aware of the plan, but refused to step down as captain. A media storm followed the revelations.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctioned Bancroft and Smith for their actions. Bancroft was also charged with a Level 2 offence by match referee Andy Pycroft, while Smith was charged with trying to hamper the spirit of the game. Both cricketers accepted the charges.

Both Smith and Warner had to resign from their posts as captain and vice-captain.

The duo were also banned from playing in the Indian Premier League that year. Cricket Australia slapped a 12-month ban on the two batters, while Bancroft was given a nine-month ban as well.

Tim Paine took over the captaincy of the team in the aftermath of the events. However, the scandal also broke the morale of the Aussie team, who were bowled out for a paltry 107 against their target of 430. South Africa won the third Test by a massive margin of 322 runs. However, their victory was overshadowed by the sandpaper scandal.

Both Warner and Smith later made a comeback to the team. Bancroft re-joined the Aussie side as well after his ban ended, but was forced to exit the team due to his poor form.

