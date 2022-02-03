On this day in 2018: India lifted ICC U-19 World Cup for a record fourth time

Four years ago, 3 February became a memorable day for Indian cricket as the country’s young brigade lifted the ICC Under-19 World Cup title for a record fourth time. The Indian team defeated Australia by eight wickets at Bay Oval in Tauranga and won the coveted trophy.

The Under-19 team of India entered the final as the joint most successful team in the history of the tournament. Earlier, the India colts had won the ICC trophy in 2000, 2008 and in 2012.

However, in 2018, India lifted the trophy by winning all of their six games in the tournament, along with the finals.

In the final of the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, Australia elected to bat first after winning the toss. Jonathan Merlo made 76 before he was bowled by Indian pacer Shiva Singh. The Australian team was in a comfortable position at 183 for four and it seemed that they would easily cross 250. However, the Indian spinners engineered a collapse and the team lost their last six wickets for 33 runs. Australia could put on just 216 on the board.

India, which was now chasing a modest total of 217 started off well with Indian captain Prithvi Shaw and Manoj Kalra forming a solid opening stand. However, the 71-run partnership was broken by Australian bowler Will Sutherland and Shaw was out after making 29.

Right-handed batter Shubham Gill then joined Kalra and the duo added 60 for the second wicket. Gill was dismissed for 31 but Kalra continued the good work with wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai, adding another 50-runs. He reached his century in the 39th over. Desai finished the game with a boundary and remained not out at 47. Kalra also remained unbeaten on 101 as India chased down the target easily in 38.5 overs.

Opener Manoj Kalra was declared Player of the Match while Shubham Gill was awarded the title for Player of the Tournament as he amassed 373 runs.

Under coach Rahul Dravid, India scripted history by lifting the U-19 cup for the fourth time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.