On this day in 2018: Australia pull off world-record T20I chase against New Zealand

It was on 16 February, 2018, that Australia successfully pulled off the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket.

The record-breaking chase took place against New Zealand in Auckland’s Eden Park in the fifth T20I match of the Trans Tasman Twenty-20 Tri-Series.

The thrilling game saw a staggering of 488 runs being scored by both teams. While New Zealand put up a total of 243 runs, the Aussies scored 245 in just 18.5 overs. The high-scoring game remains a favourite of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The Kiwis started the game with a 132-run first wicket partnership between Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Guptill was the star of the Black Cap’s innings, with a century off just 54 balls. The New Zealand opener scored his second T20 ton at a strike rate of 194.44. With his stupendous innings, Guptill joined the ranks of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell, who all have two T20 centuries to their name.

The New Zealand side looked comfortably poised to win the game with 243/6 on the scoreboard at the end of 20 overs.

However, the Aussies turned the game around with the then skipper David Warner and D'Arcy Short scored half-centuries each. With an aggressive opening wicket partnership of 121 runs, the duo turned the match in the Aussie’s favour. The Aussie’s reached the score of 150 in their 12th over, same as the Black Caps, making the match set to go either way.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch ably assisted the Aussie side with their crucial scores of 31 and 36 runs, respectively. With New Zealand’s bowlers unable to scalp wickets of the opposing side, the match went Australia’s way.

Australia accomplished the record-breaking chase with five wickets and seven balls to spare, making it the most successful chase in T20 history, as per Cricinfo.

A total of 32 sixes were hit in the match, equalling the most number of sixes being hit in a T20I match.

An infamous record was also created against Black Caps bowler Ben Wheeler. With 64 runs in 3.1 overs, the left arm medium fast bowler was on track to beat the then record for most runs conceded by a bowler in a T20I match (69 runs).

However, he was removed from the attack after bowling two waist-high full tosses.

Aussie bowler AJ Type also conceded 64 runs for 2 wickets in his four-over spell, making it the worst performance by an Australian bowler in T20I game, according to cricket.com.au.

D’Arcy Short was awarded he Player of the Match for his blitzkrieg of 76 off 44.

