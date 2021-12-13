On this day in 2017: Rohit Sharma scores his third ODI double century, smashes 208 against Sri Lanka

Indian batsman and Team India ODI and T20 captain Rohit Sharma made history on this day four years ago (13 December, 2017) after scoring his third double hundred in ODIs. After master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma was the third Indian cricketer to score a double century in ODIs to join the elite club. He is also the only one to score three double centuries in ODIs till date.

The Mumbai Indians skipper smashed 208 runs against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali during the second ODI of the series. Sri Lanka won the toss and put India into bat first. Rohit, who was also captaining the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, along with Shikhar Dhawan put together a 115-run opening-wicket stand before the left-hander got dismissed for 68 runs.

Then, with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit stepped up a gear and stitched a 213-run partnership for the second-wicket. Throughout the match, he played aggressively, scoring 114 off just 76 deliveries. He smashed 12 sixes and 13 fours to amass 208 runs that helped the Men in Blue put up a score of 392/4 in the fifty overs. India then went on to win the match by 141 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2017, @ImRo45 smashed his third double ton in ODIs 🔝🙌 An incredible knock that had 13 fours and 12 sixes 💥💥 Relive that sensational innings 📽️👇 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2020

Rohit's maiden double century came against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when he scored 209 off 158 deliveries, with 12 fours and 16 sixes. Then, at the Eden Gardens, he slammed his second double century against the West Indies, scoring 264 of 173 deliveries with 33 fours and 9 towering sixes. The third double ton came against Sri Lanka on 13 December, 2017.

Only four players, apart from Rohit — Sachin Tendulkar scored (200*), Martin Guptill (237*), Virender Sehwag (219) and Chris Gayle (215) — have scored double hundreds till date in the ODI format.

