On this day in 2017: Pakistan dazed India in ICC Champions Trophy final

When it comes to ICC events, India have traditionally started favourites over arch-rivals Pakistan. But the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy will always be one of the golden memories for the 'Men in Green' who pulled off something special by getting the better of the fancied Indian brigade to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.

It was the final day of the campaign at London’s Oval where the two rivals had locked horns on 18 June 2017. After starting the campaign as an underdog, Pakistan picked up momentum from the knockout stage. They demolished hosts England in the semi-final but had to face India against whom they had suffered confidence-denting defeat in the group encounter.

Winning the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli asked Pakistan to bat first. The opening pair Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman started well and built the foundation with a 128-run partnership. Jasprit Bumrah had Zaman caught in the slips very early but it was adjudged as a no-ball as the India pacer had overstepped. Later, the southpaw went on to smash 114 off 106 deliveries including as many as 12 boundaries and 3 maximums.

The Indian bowlers, meanwhile, kept making mistakes. They bowled 13 wides and 3 no-balls. Azhar, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez also played their parts registering 59, 46 and 57 runs respectively. Pakistan’s innings concluded at a huge 338 runs in 50 overs.

First ICC ODI tournament win since World Cup 1992 🏆 On this day in 2017, Pakistan beat India by 180 runs to secure their maiden ICC Champions Trophy 👏 pic.twitter.com/O21ItiNzuh — ICC (@ICC) June 18, 2022

In reply, the Indian batting lineup was looking shaky from the very beginning as Mohammad Amir was in the form of his life. He scythed through the top-order and got big names like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli during his opening spell. No batter managed to stay in the middle for a long time. For a brief period, Hardik Pandya ignited the hope for the men in blue but had to leave the ground for a remarkable 43-ball 76.

After Pandya’s dismissal, Hassan Ali wasted no time putting an end to the Indian innings at 158 runs. Along with Amir, Ali also scalped three wickets at the death and took his side to a clinical 180-run victory.

Zaman was awarded the player of the match title for his scintillating knock.

