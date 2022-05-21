On this day in 2017: Mumbai Indians clinched third IPL title beating Rising Pune Supergiant in final

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League with five titles so far. Among their joyous campaigns, one of the unexpected triumphs came in 2017. On the final day of the 2017’s IPL, the Rohit Sharma brigade fought back in style to record their third IPL trophy beating the now-defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiant.

In 2017, Mumbai Indians started the season quite amazingly. They won 10 out of their 14 outings in the group stage and topped the points tally. On the other hand, Rising Pune Supergiant, after replacing Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Steve Smith as the skipper, portrayed some impressive performances on the cricket field. They ended the group league phase in the second place with nine wins.

The final on 21 May was a game of revenge for Mumbai Indians as earlier they got beaten in both of the group matches against Pune. Winning the toss, Mumbai batted first and scored 129 runs in 20 overs. No batter except Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandiya managed to make an impact. While Pandiya missed his fifty by three runs, Sharma made 24 off 22 deliveries.

With almost nothing in their hands to fight, Mumbai had early success as Jasprit Bumrah got Rahul Tripathi in the third over. But after Tripathi’s dismissal, Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith steered the innings and added 54 runs together.

The breakthrough came in the 12th over when Mitchell Johnson picked up the wicket of Rahane. Rahane headed to the dugout after scoring a 38-ball 44.

With the dismissal of MS Dhoni, the Supergiant were three-wicket down for 98. Finally with 11 runs needed in the final over, experienced Mitchell Johnson was handed the responsibility. Manoj Tiwary smashed the first delivery for a boundary and almost confirmed the job for Pune.

But Johnson turned the table with two consecutive wickets of Manoj Tiwari and Steve Smith respectively in the next two deliveries. He only allowed Washington Sundar and Dan Christian to add five runs until reserved fielder J Suchith pulled off a perfect throw and didn’t let them finish the third run in the final delivery.

Pune fell just one run short and Mumbai took their third IPL title home following a nail-biting final over.

