On this day in 2017: Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut recorded highest opening partnership in Women’s ODIs

On 15 May 2017, history was scripted by the Indian Women's side as their batters Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut registered the record for the highest opening stand in women’s One Day International. They put 320 runs for the first wicket in an ODI against Ireland at Potchefstroom in South Africa.

After the regular opener Smriti Mandhana was ruled out of the series due to an injury suffered in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2017, the new pair of Sharma and Raut was given the responsibility to open the innings for the Indian side during the Women’s quadrangular series that involved South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

It was the 8th match of the series when skipper Mithali Raj elected to bat first after winning the toss against Ireland. Sharma and Raut started the game slowly and scored only 39 runs in the first 10 overs. Then they accelerated the innings and played some composed strokes to get boundaries in a regular interval.

In the 24th over, Raut reached her half-century off 68 deliveries. Following Raut, Sharma did not waste much time bringing the fifty for her. In the 26th over, she smashed Rachel Delaney with three boundaries and touched the 50-run mark in 82 balls. Sharma played some impressive shots and registered her century in 126 deliveries. Since then, there was no stopping. While Sharma got to her 150 in the 42nd over, Raut fetched her ton in the same over. They showed no mercy to the Irish bowlers during the final 10 overs.

Finally, in the 46th over, Rachel Delaney got Sharma bowled which broke the partnership of 320 runs. Sharma made a massive 188 in 160 balls and her innings was decorated with 27 boundaries and 2 maximums.

In the same over, Raut had to retire hurt following a minor injury while taking a single. While heading to the pavilion, Raut had registered 109 runs playing 116 deliveries. Her innings was laced with 11 fours. The Indian innings ended at 358 for the loss of 3 wickets.

Ireland were far away chasing the huge target. They went all-out for 109 playing only 40 overs and India won the match by a 249-run margin.

