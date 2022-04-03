On this day in 2016: Carlos Brathwaite smashes four consecutive sixes to help Windies clinch second T20 World Cup

West Indies clinched their second T20 World Cup six years ago on 3 April at Eden Gardens after Carlos Brathwaite clubbed four consecutive sixes in the final over. Though the home side India was knocked out of the tournament, over 66,000 spectators turned up to watch the epic clash between England and the West Indies in the City of Joy.

England secured their place in the final by defeating New Zealand while West Indies beat tournament favourites India in the second semi-final to reach the epic clash.

After winning the toss, West Indies skipper Daren Sammy sent England to bat first. The team struggled to settle down on the crease after Jason Roy left the field with a golden duck and Alex Hales only managed to add a single run to their scoreboard. Leg spinner Samuel Badree then showed Eoin Morgan his way to the pavilion in the third over, reducing the team to 3/23 in just 4.4 overs

Then Joe Root took hold of the game and contributed a crucial 54 off 36 to help his side reach a respectable total of 155 runs in 20 overs. In the bowling department, Carlos Brathwaite was very comfortable with the ball and took three wickets in his four-over spell with an economy rate of 5.75.

When they came on to bat, West Indies also lost three wickets quickly and were tottering at 11/3 after the departure of Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons. It was left to Marlon Samuels to revive the team's chances in the match. He smashed an unbeaten 85 off 66 to carry his side towards victory. However, it was Brathwaite who was the star of the innings.

West Indies required 19 runs to win in the last over when Eoin Morgan gave Ben Stokes the chance to bowl the final over to Carlos Brathwaite. The West Indies all-rounder pulled off two consecutive sixes in the first two deliveries to take his team closer to their target.

England still had a chance as they had seven runs to protect in the last four deliveries. But Brathwaite came up stronger this time to make the ball fly over long-off, equalling England's score. He then demolished Stokes on the fourth ball with another six into the crowd, securing another T20 World Cup title for his team.

