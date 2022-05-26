On this day in 2013: MI stunned tournament-favourite CSK to lift their maiden IPL title

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had been the master of the big occasion until their fifth Indian Premier League final when the sheer ferocity of the Mumbai Indians attack brought them down to the knees in front of a full house at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on 26 May in 2013.

Despite facing some issues at the initial stage of the tournament, fortune favoured Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma as he led the side to lift their maiden IPL trophy winning the one-sided clash on the final day.

Winning the toss, Mumbai Indians’ newly-appointed captain midway through the season, Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. They lost both of their openers — Dwayne Smith and Aditya Tare in the first two overs of their innings. While Smith added just four runs to the scoresheet, Tare headed to the dugout for a golden duck. Skipper Sharma also failed to produce anything significant. Among the top-order batters, Dinesh Karthik was the only one to reach the two-digit mark scoring 21 runs in 26 deliveries.

With the wicket of Karthik in the 10th over, Mumbai Indians went 4-man down for 52 when Kieron Pollard walked in and took charge of the game with Ambati Rayudu. While Rayudu’s innings finished at a 36-ball 37, Pollard remained unbeaten for 60 runs off 32 deliveries. The explosive knock of Pollard including 7 boundaries and 3 maximums helped Mumbai to put up a decent target of 149 in front of the powerhouse of IPL, Chennai Super Kings.

In the first over of Chennai’s innings, Lasith Malinga gave an early blow with the wicket of in-form Michael Hussey. The CSK top-order was looking helpless in front of the Mumbai Indians’ pacer-duo Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson. Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, and Ravindra Jadeja left the field without opening their account. Skipper MS Dhoni ignited the hope with his unbeaten knock of 63 runs in 45 deliveries.

But no other batter managed to hold the wicket at the other end. Though the chase was looking easy for the two-time champions, the yellow army fell 23 runs short and the Mumbai-based franchise recorded their first Indian Premier League title. Malinga, Johnson, and spinner Harbhajan Singh scalped two wickets each to destroy the batting attack of Chennai. Kieron Pollard was awarded the player of the match trophy for the match-winning knock.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.