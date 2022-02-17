On this day in 2013: Australia clinch their sixth Women's World Cup title with thumping win over West Indies

On 17 February, 2013, Australia Women were crowned world champions for the sixth time after defeating West Indies by a huge margin of 114 runs in the final in Mumbai. With this victory, Australia clinched the 2013 Women’s World Cup and made a record of the largest margin of victory in terms of runs in a World Cup final. The previous highest was held by Australia too, when they won by 98 runs to defeat India in the 2005 Women's World Cup final in Centurion.

The tenth edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup was hosted by India and the final match between Australia and West Indies was held at the Brabourne Stadium.

Batting first in the 50-overs match, Australia Women found an anchor in Jess Cameron, who made a solid 75 with eight fours and two sixes. Rachael Haynes hit a half-century and captain Jodie Fields made a valuable contribution of 36. The team made a splendid 259 for seven, the highest ever total in a Women’s World Cup final. The previous best was 215 for 4 by Australia in the 2005 match against India.

West Indies were chasing a target of 260 and faced a great challenge with Australian pacer Ellyse Perry entering the game. Perry was nursing an injured ankle and in her first attempt, the fast bowler barely got to the crease. However, Perry tried her best and with her sixth ball, the pacer took the wicket of Kycia Knight thanks to a dodgy LBW. In her second over, Stafanie Taylor was caught and bowled out by Perry on her tenth ball and in the third over, she dismissed opener Natasha McLean.

After three overs, Perry’s figures read 3-2-2-3 and her first spell ended with three wickets for eight runs in six overs. She came back on the field for two more overs when West Indies’ Deandra Dottin was going strong.

All-rounder Lisa Sthalekar also contributed marvelously by bowling captain Merissa Aguilleira who was West Indies' top scorer for 23. Four overs later, Sthalekar lured Dottin down the track with another flighted delivery, dismissing her for a 28-ball 22. Shanel Daley, Anisa Mohammed and Shemaine Campbelle were also dismissed by fast-bowler Meghan Schutt.

West Indies were reduced to 109 for 5 in 31st over. They tried to fight back but lasted only till the 44th over, eventually being bowled out for 145. Australia Women won the match by 114 runs to clinch the World Cup trophy. The three top-order batters, Lanning, Haynes and Cameron took the team towards a historic win but it was Perry’s gutsy performance that stood out.

Jess Cameron was declared Player of the Match for her splendid batting performance while New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates was awarded player of the tournament.

