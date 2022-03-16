On this day in 2012: Sachin Tendulkar became first player to score 100 international centuries

India’s batting legend Sachin Tendulkar scripted history on this day in 2012 by becoming the first-ever cricketer to score 100 international centuries while playing in the Asia Cup against Bangladesh.

This was also Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th and final ODI century, but was interestingly his first against Bangladesh. At the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, the right-hander achieved this remarkable feat of 100 ODI centuries by smashing 114 runs off 147 balls at a strike rate of 77.55, which included 12 boundaries and one six.

However, Sachin Tendulkar’s century went in vain as India lost the match against Bangladesh by five wickets in Dhaka.

In the 50-overs match played between India and Bangladesh, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina made half-centuries while Sachin Tendulkar completed his landmark century with a single clipped to square leg, scored off Shakib Al Hasan.

The Master Blaster then added 14 more runs on the scoreboard before edging a Mashrafe Mortaza delivery to wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, helping India reach 289/5.

Bangladesh chased down the 290 runs target in 49.2 overs and Shakib al Hasan’s 49 in 31 balls helped the team to post 293/5. Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal (70), Jaharul Islam (53) and Nasir Hossain (54), all made half-centuries, knocking India out in the group stage.

Bangladesh won the Asia Cup group match by five wickets with four balls to spare and the team also reached the finals of the tournament, where they played against Pakistan but lost the tournament by just two runs.

Meanwhile, even though India lost against Bangladesh, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar made the nation proud with his most anticipated cricket milestone ever.

The then Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh issued a statement where he congratulated Sachin Tendulkar for his triumph and wished him the best for achieving many more feats in his inspiring career.

The cricket legend made a whopping 18426 ODI runs and announced his retirement from one-day internationals in December 2012.

