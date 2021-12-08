On this day in 2011: Sehwag becomes second player after Tendulkar to score double century in men's ODIs

It was on this day (8 December), a decade ago, when former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag became the second cricketer in the history of ODIs to score a double century. Fondly called ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ by his fans, Sehwag created history on 8 December, 2011 by scoring 219 runs against the West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. He scored the double ton in the fourth ODI of the five-match series.

To commemorate the occasion, the International Cricket Council posted a throwback picture from the match.

The second ever men's player to score an ODI double century 😱 On this day in 2011, @virendersehwag made 219 runs from 149 balls vs West Indies 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pi4JuT41xk — ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

In the absence of then skipper MS Dhoni, Sehwag was also captaining the side. After winning the toss, the Delhi-based opener opted to bat first. He scored 50 off just 41 balls and took just another 28 balls to reach his century. After scoring 100 of 69 balls, Sehwag continued to batter the West Indies bowlers. India lost its first wicket at the score of 176, but any glimmer of hope that the opponents had, was smashed to bits by Sehwag.

In his knock of 219, Sehwag slammed as many as seven sixes and 41 fours in to steer India to 418 in 50 overs. India eventually went on to win the match by 153 runs.

The Delhi-based batsman has also scored two triple hundreds for India in the longest format of the game. In the 104 Tests and 251 ODIs he played for India, Sehwag scored 8,586 and 8,273 runs, respectively.

The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. Tendulkar's spectacular feat came against South Africa in Gwalior in 2008.

Rohit Sharma has also scored three double tons in ODIs. He registered his first double century against Australia in 2013. He further achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.