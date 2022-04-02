On this day in 2011: India lift ICC World Cup for second time, ending a 28-year-long wait

Eleven years back on this day, India lifted the ICC World Cup trophy for the second time at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, sending the entire nation into a frenzy.

Streets all over the nation were filled with cricket fans, waving the tri-colour and celebrating this momentous achievement as the Men in Blue recaptured the crown that Kapil Dev and his team lifted at Lord’s back in 1983 after beating the mighty West Indies.

The winning six by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still viewed as one of the most thrilling moments in India's sporting history. While Gautam Gambhir steered the innings early on, it was skipper Dhoni who finished off the game in style.

India met their co-host Sri Lanka for the first time in an ICC World Cup final. After Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and elected to bat, Zaheer Khan started the show with three maidens and Upul Tharanga's wicket in his first spell.

Then, Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene stole the show for the visitors with a splendid knock of 103 runs in 88 balls, registering a 66-run partnership with Nuwan Kulasekara. After Kulasekara's run-out, Thisara Perera's quick-fire 22 helped Sri Lanka to put a total of 274 runs on board.

The Indian side got off with the worst possible start with the dismissal of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in quick succession. Sehwag got out on a golden duck while Tendulkar departed for 18 runs in the seventh over.

Gambhir then brought the momentum back with a confident yet composed knock of 97 runs. Along with Gambhir, Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 91. MSD's decision to promote himself to the number five position alongside Gambhir turned out to be a masterstroke. He finished the innings with a huge six into the crowd and emerged the player of the match.

Tendulkar realised his childhood dream as he lifted the World Cup trophy for the first time. Yuvraj Singh, who had played a crucial role for the side in the campaign, and proved to be the best player of the tournament.

The historic day is still vivid in the memories of every citizen and the video of the final delivery still gives goosebumps to every Indian when they listen to the famous high pitched words of Ravi Shastri after the winning six, "Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!"

India sealed the deal by six wickets and became only the third team to win the World Cup trophy more than once.

