On this day in 2009: England beat New Zealand to clinch their third ICC Women's World Cup title

Thirteen years ago, it was on this day, 22 March 2009, that the England Women's cricket team successfully claimed the ICC Cricket World Cup for the third time by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final held in Sydney, Australia.

This was also the first time when England Women had won a World Cup which was hosted outside their country.

The team had reached the World Cup finals with just one defeat in six games and were all set to give their best in the final match. Under captain Haidee Tiffen, New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Lucy Doolan, Haidee Tiffen and Nicola Browne top-scored with 48, 30 and 25 runs respectively.

On the bowling side, England’s Nicky Shaw unleashed a terrific bowling attack as she picked four wickets. Shaw took two wickets in two balls in her first over, dismissing Suzie Bates at just two runs and Amy Satterthwaite for a duck. Shaw then scalped the prized wicket of Haidee Tiffen in New Zealand's 15th over and with Haidee Tiffen’s departure, the Kiwis soon began to collapse.

Lucy Doolan and Nicola Browne’s 63-run partnership for the eighth wicket did provide the team with some respite but New Zealand were soon all out for a paltry 166 in 47.2 overs.

Chasing a target of 167 runs, England openers Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins put up a 74-run stand, before Taylor was dismissed by Lucy Doolan at 39. Atkins added a good 40 for the team but was dismissed by Lucy Doolan in the 27th over.

At 111/3, victory did not seem difficult for England and the team soon reached their total in 46.1 overs. Nicky Shaw (17) and Holly Colvin (5) finished off the match in style as England posted a total score of 167/6.

While Lucy Doolan tried to save the day for New Zealand by picking three wickets, England Women outshined the opposition with their batting performance to win the final by four wickets and clinch the World Cup Trophy for the third time.

England’s Nicky Shaw was awarded Player of the Match for lethal bowling and figures of 4/34 while Claire Taylor won the Player of the Series title for scoring 324 runs in the tournament.

