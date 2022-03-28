Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  On this day in 2007: Lasith Malinga scalped four wickets in four balls in World Cup match against South Africa

On this day in 2007: Lasith Malinga scalped four wickets in four balls in World Cup match against South Africa

  • March 28th, 2022
It was on this day in 2007 that Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga reached one of the high points of his cricketing journey by picking up four wickets in four balls. Malinga achieved this milestone against South Africa in the 26th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the match played at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, the “Yorker King” achieved this monumental feat and became the first bowler in international cricket to have scalped four wickets in four balls.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga reacts to taking his fourth wicket from four consecutive balls against South Africa in 2007 ODI World Cup. AFP

In the 50-overs match, Sri Lanka Captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first. The team posted a modest 209 in 49.3 overs, with Tillakaratne Dilshan smashing 58 and Russel Arnold scoring a half-century.

Chasing a target of 210 runs in 50 overs, South Africa were soon cruising towards their target at 206/5. Lasith Malinga was then brought into the game, where the right-hander cleaned up Shaun Pollock and Andre Hall in consecutive deliveries, reducing the team to 206/7.

The right-arm pacer continued his bowling attack in the 47th over and induced an edge off a well-set Jacques Kallis, dismissing the all-rounder at 86 and completing his hat-trick.

The cricketer then did the unimaginable and delivered a brilliant yorker to Makhaya Ntini  to complete four wickets in four balls.

Malinga created history by dismissing Ntini for a duck and taking his fourth consecutive wicket. The Sri Lankan side celebrated wildly at the bowler’s monumental feat.

One of the greatest limited-overs bowlers, Malinga proved that he had the capacity to surprise with his searing in-swinging Yorkers and unleash a destructive bowling attack on the opposition batters.

While Malinga’s bowling was remarkable and took his team to the brink of victory, Sri Lanka lost the match by 1 wicket to South Africa.

