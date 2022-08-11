Perhaps the greatest bowler to ever play the game, Shane Warne was one of the main reasons behind Australia’s dominance in the 1990s and 2000s. A strapping young man with blonde hair, Warne’s magic with the ball saw him being one of the greatest spinners to weave magic out on the cricket field.

He tragically passed away earlier this year but has left an indelible impact on the game. After announcing himself with a memorable debut, Warne would go on to smash many a record in an eventful career and on 11 August, 2005, he picked up his 600th Test wicket when he trapped Marcus Trescothick of England.

It was the third Test of the iconic 2005 Ashes. Warne was on 599 wickets when England opted to bat first. The hosts lost the wicket of Andrew Strauss rather quickly. Trescothick, however, forged a solid partnership with captain Michael Vaughan, the southpaw galloping along to smash a century and stitching a 137-run stand in only 22.3 overs.

Warne too was at the receiving end of some punishment. He realised that he needed to change his tactics and switched to around the wicket. It was his fifth over when the left-hander tried to get down low and sweep a ball, the ball bounced more than expected, brushed his gloves and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist took a sharp catch. With this wicket, Warne became the first bowler in Test history to breach 600 Test wickets.

He went on to pick three more wickets in the innings, but not before England scored 444 primarily. Their innings was powered by a 215-ball 160 from the captain Michael Vaughan.

Bowlin’ Shane 👏 On this day in 2005, @ShaneWarne made history at Old Trafford, becoming the first player to take 600 Test wickets. pic.twitter.com/ZpLGzAxY8u — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

Warne was in roaring form in the 2005 Ashes, collecting 16 wickets in the first two Tests of the series at an average of 15.31. He has picked up 6 for 46 in the second innings at Edgbaston.

Warne is still the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets to his name and is behind Sri Lanka ace spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who ended his career with 800 Test wickets.

