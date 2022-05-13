On this day in 2003: West Indies script history against Australia with highest successful chase in Test cricket

In the early 2000s, Australia had been the paramount ruler in the world of cricket. Under the leadership of Steve Waugh, the Aussie brigade turned out to be untouchable. They were capable of winning any game against any opposition and that too, anywhere in the world. On 13 May 2003 however, in the final Test of the four-match series, West Indies pulled off an incredible comeback against the mighty Australian side to script history.

After winning the first three games, the tourist, Australia were aiming for a series sweep by winning the last encounter at Antigua Recreation Ground in St John’s Antigua. Batting first, Australia got all out posting 240 runs in the first innings. Opener Justin Langer top-scored for them with a 74-ball 42. Caribbean pacer Jermaine Lawson was the show-stealer for the Islanders. He demolished the Aussie batting lineup by scalping seven important wickets while bowling 20 overs.

In the first innings, West Indies equalled the trailing total by scoring 240. Skipper Brian Lara was the highest run-getter for the Caribbean side. He fetched a half-century and registered 68 runs in 94 balls. Three wicket hauls of both Andy Bichel and Brett Lee did the maximum job done for the visitors.

Coming to the second innings, the opening pair of Justin Langer and Mathew Hayden added 242 runs together to the visitor’s scoresheet. While Langer smashed 111 in 161 deliveries, Hayden took 260 balls to reach a massive 177. Skipper Steve Waugh also played a notable knock of 45 runs to get them to reach a mammoth total of 417 runs. While Mervyn Dillon picked up four wickets, Omari Banks and Vasbert Drakes took two wickets each.

Opening the chase of 418, West Indies suffered some huge blows with the dismissals of Chris Gayle, Devon Smith and Daren Ganga at 19, 23, and 8 respectively. After those early wickets, Brian Lara, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul took charge of steering the Caribbean innings. Both Sarwan and Chanderpaul hammered a ton scoring 104 and 105 respectively. Skipper Lara contributed with a 119-ball 60. In the end, Omari Banks (47) and Vasbert Drakes (27) helped West Indies to chase down 418 runs and write a new history of the highest run chase in Test cricket.

