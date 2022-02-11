Their record on the field might not be able to narrate the entire story but Canada has a rich history in cricket. The Canadian Cricket Association (now Canada Cricket), in existence since 1892, is a testimony to that fact. They had also made their first appearance in an ICC Cricket World Cup in 1979 — the second men's cricket global event. Since then, Canada has made an appearance in World Cup thrice — in 2003, 2007 and the last time being in 2011.

Scenes 🇨🇦#OnThisDay in 2003, Canada upset Bangladesh in its first World Cup match in 24 years with Austin Codrington taking 5/27. pic.twitter.com/vFcbSIv3Bv — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2021

It was in the 2003 edition held in South Africa that forced the cricketing fraternity to take note of Canada. Nineteen years ago on 11 February, Canada stunned Bangladesh by defeating them by 60 runs in that World Cup.

Canada qualified to play for the second time in a World Cup by finishing third at the ICC Trophy held at Toronto in 2001. The 2001 match served as a qualifying tournament for non-Test playing nations. In 2003, Canada returned after 24 long years to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh on the other hand, was a Test playing nation by that time and were expected to get the better of the Canadian team. The Tigers were granted one-day international status in 1985-86 and it was expected that the Test nation would cave in against a bunch of part-timers. However, with this defeat, Bangladesh lost its 27th consecutive ODI.

The 2003 ICC World Cup match between Canada and Bangladesh was held at Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa. Canada, who were searching for their maiden win at a World Cup, won the toss in the 50-over match and elected to bat first.

Canadian openers Ishwar Maraj and John Davison put on 32 before the latter was bowled by pacer Mashrafe Mortaza for 8 and Maraj, after making 24 runs, was caught at midwicket by Tapash Baisya. Desmond Chumney made 28 runs before being run out by Al Sahariar.

Ian Billcliff stood firm and scored 42 runs off 63 balls, hitting six impressive fours. He was, however, run out by Hannan Sarkar and Canada was all out for 180 in 49.1 overs.

Bangladesh was now chasing a comfortable target of 181 with a required rate of less than 4 runs per over. However, the Canadian team was also determined to make a match out of it. The Tigers began confidently and reached 33 without the loss of a wicket. Davis Joseph was the first bowler to break through, dismissing Al Sahariar for 9. Habibul Bashar departed soon for a duck. Hannan Sarkar made 25 before he was bowled out by Austin Cordington. Bangladesh was now reduced to 46 for three wickets.

Ehsanul Haque and Sanwar Hossain’s partnership added 30 runs for the team before Haque was dismissed for 13 by Davis Joseph. Sanwar was dismissed next, after 30 runs were added to the team’s total.

An over later, Austin Cordington trapped Alok Kapali in front of the stumps, dismissing him for 19. The medium-pacer then displayed a brilliant performance as he bowled Khaled Mashud for 1 followed by Tapash Baisya and Mashrafe Mortaza who were both dismissed for 0.

The medium-pace bowler then bagged his fifth wicket by dismissing Mohammad Rafique for 12. With his impeccable control over his line and length, the first five-wicket haul of the 2003 World Cup was taken by Cordington. The man picked 5 wickets for 27 runs in 9 overs which included 3 maidens also. He was also declared the Player of the Match.

Bangladesh lost the match by 60 runs. With this victory, Canada registered their first win ever in cricket’s showpiece event.

