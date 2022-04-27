On this day in 2002: Shoaib Akhtar breaches the 100-mph barrier against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar is widely remembered for producing fire with the ball on the 22-yard pitch. Exactly 20 years ago, he became the first pacer in the history of international cricket to break the 100-mph barrier during an ODI against New Zealand in Lahore on 27 April 2002.

The Rawalpindi Express, the name bestowed upon the pacer by Tony Greig, breached the three-digit mark for the first time during the final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan had already bagged the series by winning the first two games. Akhtar became a nightmare for the Kiwi batters as he was delivering ball after ball with speeds over 99 mph. The fastest came during the third ODI when New Zealand batter Craig McMillan was facing the thunderbolt.

Pakistan posted a target of 279 runs for the Kiwis. As the chase began, Akhter and Waqar Younis started their spells with the new ball. While Younis was diligent with his line and length, Akhter was testing the batters with some blistering deliveries.

McMillan thought that he had already faced the worst delivery which was clocked at 99.3 mph (159 kmph). But it was just a warm-up for the speedster. He began his iconic run-up and delivered a blazing beauty with all his might to clock the speed of 100.04 mph (161 kmph).

New Zealand got bowled out for 212 runs and Pakistan clinched a comfortable 66-run victory and whitewashed the visitors. While Akhter couldn’t scalp any wickets, he was tidy in his opening spell of 23 runs in 4 overs.

Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to consider the feat. As per ICC, the speed gun that had been used during the match in Lahore lacked a standardised measuring tool. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) carried out an official statement saying that the speedometer was provided by one of the sponsors.

Akhtar did not take much time to achieve the feat officially at the grand stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003. During a Group league match against England at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, Akhtar bowled the quickest delivery at 100.2 mph or 161.3 kmph. It was recorded as the fastest delivery in the history of world cricket till now.

Other legendary pacers such as Australia's Brett Lee and Shaun Tait came close to the feat, but ultimately could not break Akhtar's long-standing feat.

