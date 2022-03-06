On this day in 2000: South Africa became first team to win Test series in India in 13 years

Twenty-two years ago, South Africa recorded a historic Test series win on this day by defeating India by an innings and 71 runs in the second Test held at Bengaluru.

South Africa visited India in the year 2000 for a two-match Test series which they swept 2-0, becoming the first side to beat the hosts in a home series in 13 years. The last team to win on Indian soil was Pakistan who won a five-match Test series in March 1987.

The Proteas had won the first Test against India by four wickets and went on to win the second Test by an innings and 71 runs.

In the second Test, India won the toss and elected to bat first but were bundled out for just 158 in the first innings. Anil Kumble remained not out at 36 while captain Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 21.

On the other hand, South Africa's Lance Klusener hit a solid 97 while Jacques Kallis and Nicky Boje added 95 and 85 respectively. Gary Kristen also posted a fine 79, taking South Africa’s total to a massive 479.

Trailing by 321 runs, India’s Rahul Dravid and Wasim Jaffer added a collective 47 for the team, before being dismissed by Boje.

Tendulkar made a 53-ball 20 whereas Mohammad Azharuddin dazzled and scored a century with 13 glorious boundaries and 2 sixes.

Azharuddin was making his 99th Test appearance and added 102 for India in the second innings, before he was caught pulling a Shaun Pollock delivery straight to Kristen. After Azhar’s dismissal, the innings folded quickly.

Kumble was trapped plumb in front by Boje for 28 and Murali Karthik lasted only five balls. Allan Donald then dismissed Nikhil Chopra for three and there was obvious cheer in the South African ranks as India lost its ninth wicket.

With the final player, Nayan Mongia unable to bat due to an injury, the Indian team folded for 250 and South Africa won by an innings and 71 runs.

Boje was declared Player of the Match for taking seven wickets and making 85 runs whereas Jacques Kalis was the Player of the two-match series.

