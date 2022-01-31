On this day in 1999: Sachin Tendulkar, Saqlain Mushtaq grab centre stage in thrilling India-Pakistan Test

The 1999 Chennai Test was played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan after a gap of nine years. On this day, 31 January, 1999, Sachin Tendulkar slammed a stunning score of 136 runs against Pakistan, putting India on the cusp of a win. However, his dismissal triggered a disastrous collapse and despite his sublime innings, India lost the match by 12 runs.

In the first innings, Pakistan made a modest score of 238 with only Moin Khan and Mohammad Yusuf scoring half-centuries. On India’s side, cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid took the lead by slamming solid fifties and led India towards a score of 254 all-out in their first innings. Anil Kumble was the star with 6/70 in 24.5 overs.

However, on Pakistan’s side, Saqlain Mushtaq was the pick of the bowlers with 5/94 off 32 overs.

The second innings saw 18-year-old Shahid Afridi making a score of 141 runs. Afridi was supported well by Inzamam-ul-Haq's knock of 51 runs. Pakistan scored 286, losing lost six wickets for 11 runs at one point.

India was now chasing a target of 271 and stuck at 82/5. Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman were back at the pavilion. Things were going downhill for India and the game seemed to be over. However, Tendulkar’s entry and his partnership with Nayan Mongia changed the course of the game, if only temporarily.

Mongia fell for 52 runs but Tendulkar continued and scored a stupendous century. However, the 'Master Blaster' was dealing with a back injury during this match. Tendulkar misread a 'doosra' from Saqlain and mistimed the shot. Wasim Akram took the catch and the 'Master Blaster' was out for 136.

India now needed 17 runs to win the match. In what came as a sensational collapse, India lost the Test by 12 runs.

Saqlain had the match of his life as he scalped the wicket of Tendulkar. According to a report by News18, Tendulkar's coach Anshuman Gaekwad revealed that the cricketer had cried that day in the dressing room. He was even awarded the 'man of the match' title for his brilliant century but Tendulkar did not come to pick it up.

Tendulkar displayed a masterclass of skill, technique, physical endurance and strategy that day. The game remains etched in history because even though Pakistan won, the host country and the stadium cheered for their rivals and acknowledged their win, proving that the love for sports crosses all boundaries.

