On this day in 1998: Sachin Tendulkar's power-packed 155 blows away Australia

It is tough for fans of Sachin Tendulkar to choose some of his best innings. The options are so many. But most would agree that his unbeaten 155 on this day, 9 March, in the year 1998, counts as one of his finest performances. The Master Blaster dominated Australian bowlers including the great Shane Warne to help India win the Chennai Test.

The first India-Australia Test began on 6 March 1998. India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian openers Nayan Mongia and Navjot Sidhu provided a decent start with 121 for no loss. However after the openers fell, India began losing wickets quickly and were bowled out for 257 in 104.2 overs.

Mongia, Sidhu and Rahul Dravid scored half-centuries, while the rest of the Indian side proved no match for Shane Warne and Gavin Robertson. Warne scalped four wickets including Dravid, Tendulkar and skipper Azharuddin, for 85 runs. Robertson also picked up four wickets and helped restrict the Indian side to 257.

When it was time for the Aussies to bat, Mark Waugh and Ian Healy stood firm against Indian bowlers to take Australia to a total of 328 in the first innings. Anil Kumble took the most wickets with 4/103.

In their second innings, India lost Mongia for just 18. While Sidhu, Azharuddin and Dravid scored half-centuries again, however the innings that stood out was Tendulkar's. The Master Blaster took on the attack to the Aussie bowlers on Day 4 and remained unbeaten on 155 off 191 balls and propelled India to 418/4 before they declared.

The Mumbai batter slammed 14 boundaries and 4 sixes in his powerful knock. The Master Blaster was at his best against Warne and Robertson, as he took the attack to the opposition.

Warne conceded a total of 122 runs in 30 overs, and managed to scalp just one wicket. It was clear who the winner of this round of the Tendulkar-Warne face-off was.

India set a target of 348 for the Aussies. The Australian batting line-up crumbled under pressure and magnificent spells from Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju. While Kumble once again scalped four wickets, Raju picked three.

India bundled Australia out for just 168 and won the first Test by 179 runs. The Men in Blue later managed to win the Test series 2-1. For his impressive performance in Chennai, Sachin Tendulkar was awarded the Man of the Match.

