On this day in 1994: Brian Lara created history with unbeaten 501 in first-class cricket

West Indies legend Brian Lara has achieved immortality with numerous feats during his years-long decorated career. As if his 375 run-record in Test cricket was not enough, within two months of the milestone, he broke the ground with another record in first-class cricket.

On 6 June 1994, Lara smacked 501 runs for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston, surpassing the 499-mark of the previous record-holder Hanif Mohammad. The day will remain one of the luckiest ones for Lara as he was gifted life a couple of times during the innings. He was bowled out at 12 but the delivery was declared a no-ball. While batting at 18, he was dropped off by wicketkeeper Chris Scott. Not getting bothered by the lucky misses, Lara went on to continue with the show.

Batting first, Durham had declared the first innings after posting 556 runs, powered by John Morris’ 287-ball 204. Warwickshire lost one of their openers early. Then Lara walked in to join hands with Roger Towse. During his knock, Lara breached the 500-run mark after facing 427 balls. While wickets kept falling at the other end, the Caribbean batter remained unbeaten and hammered a total of 62 boundaries and 10 maximums.

After the blistering show, Warwickshire concluded the first innings, and the match as well, at a mammoth 810 runs for the loss of four wickets. As the game had not entered the second innings, no result came up and the fixture was declared a draw. Warwickshire’s wicket keeper-batter Keith Piper assisted Lara well and smashed a ton, scoring 116 off 151 deliveries.

Following his stupendous 501-run knock, Lara registered another record to his name. He became the first cricketer to fetch seven hundred-plus scores in eight first-class innings, the first of which was his 375-run knock. Notably, he lost his Test record to Aussie legend Mathew Hayden in 2003 and reclaimed it again in 2004 by smashing 400 runs against England in Antigua.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.