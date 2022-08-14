Perhaps the greatest batter to have ever played the game, Australian great Sir Donald Bradman’s immense appetite for runs and remarkable consistency is still unparalleled. A mank, who made hitting centuries ridiculously easy, would have hoped to end his career with a ton but the fairytale journey did not meet the perfect end.

In his last match, Bradman walked out for the last Test match of the 1948 Ashes series on 14 August 1948. This was the match he was dismissed for a second ball-duck. The biggest headline in this match was the fact that Bradman needed just four runs to reach an astonishing career average of 100 in Test cricket.

However, with this duck, the Australian ended his career with 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches at an average of 99.94.

In this game, England batted first and they were bundled out for 52 runs after batting for just 42.1 overs. For Australia, Ray Lindwall was the bowler who caused the maximum damage as he returned with six wickets.

In response, Australia were confident as the opening duo of Sid Barnes and Arthur Morris easily went past the score posted by England. The opening pair added 117 for the first wicket. Don Bradman walked in after the loss of the first wicket to a standing ovation.

However, this stay at the crease did not last very long and he lost his wicket on the second match by Eric Hollies. The ball knocked out the stumps. Australia ended with 389 runs and Arthur Morris top scored with 196 runs.

England needed a herculean effort to save the Test match, but once again their batting faltered. The Australian bowlers were on point once again as they dismissed England for 188. Australia won the match by an innings and 149 runs within just three days of play.

England captain Norman Yardley said after the match: "In saying good-bye to Don we are saying good-bye to the greatest cricketer of all time. He is not only a great cricketer but a great sportsman, on and off the field. I hope this is not the last time we see Don Bradman in this country."

