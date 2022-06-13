On this day: Herschelle Gibbs’ dropped catch costs South Africa the 1999 Cricket World Cup

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs is known for being an electric fielder at the backward point and has saved many crucial runs for his side during his career. But on 13 June 1999, in the match against Australia in the 1999 Cricket World Cup, a dropped catch by the right-hander cost the Proteas the World Cup. “How does it feel to drop the World Cup, Herschelle?” reportedly said by then-Aussie skipper Steve Waugh perhaps still haunt the right-handed batter.

After winning the toss, South African skipper Hansie Cronje decided to bat first and the team managed to score 271 runs in 50 overs. Gibbs was the star performer for his side and fetched a much-needed ton, smashing 101 runs in 134 deliveries. Daryll Cullinan recorded a half-century in 62 deliveries.

In reply, the Australian side lost three wickets for just 48 runs. While the side were stumbling in the 12th over, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh steered the innings towards victory. After stitching a 120-plus partnership with Waugh, Ponting departed for 69 off 110 balls.

In the 31st over of the chase, a few moments before Ponting’s dismissal, Klusener bowled a length delivery to Waugh. While he tried to flick it toward the mid-wicket region, it went straight to the hands of Gibbs. Gibbs almost caught the delivery, but his premature celebrations caused the ball to drop from his hands. This dropped catch turned the game in favour of Australia.. Waugh went on to shine with the bat and whacked an unbeaten 110-ball 120 to take his side home.

South Africa had already secured the semi-final spot earlier. After this victory, Australia got to face the Proteas once more in the semi-final, which ended as a tie. After the game was declared a draw, the result of the previous match was considered and their five-wicket win helped Australia reach the finals. Later, the Waugh-led side would go on to defeat Pakistan in the final and lifted their second World Cup title.