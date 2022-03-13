On this day: Fans set stands ablaze as India crumbled to Sri Lanka in World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens in 1996

13 March, 1996, marks a dark chapter in the history of cricket and most fans would have not forgotten the debacle that took place 26 years ago at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

It was on this day in 1996 that Indian batters collapsed against Sri Lanka in the World Cup semi-final, much to the disappointment of the Kolkata crowd, who then set fire to the stands and threw plastic bottles inside the field, causing the match to stop. Sri Lanka, who were anyway coasting towards a win, were declared as winners by default.

Earlier in the tournament, India had won an emotion-filled quarter-final of the World Cup against Pakistan in Bengaluru and the Eden Gardens was now packed to the rafters to watch their team play against Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the World Cup.

In the 50-overs match, India won the toss and to the surprise of quite a few, captain Mohammad Azharuddin invited Sri Lanka to bat first.

Sri Lanka openers Sanath Jayasuria and Romesh Kaluwitharana got out slashing to third man off Javagal Srinath in the first over. Asanka Gurusinha was the next to be bowled out by Srinath and the opposition team was reduced to 35/3. Aravinda de Silva then played gloriously, smashing 66 off-47 balls while Roshan Mahanama scored a solid 58 before he was retired hurt. Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 251/8.

A 252-run target seemed within reach for India as it had a strong batting line-up and all eyes were also on ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, who was in his pristine form in those days.

However, India suffered an early setback as opener Navjot Singh Sidhu fell early after making just 3 runs. Tendulkar continued to play an attacking innings along with his partner Sanjay Manjrekar and notched up his well-deserved half-century before wicketkeeper Romesh Kaluwitharana effected a brilliant stumping as Sanath Jayasuriya sent Tendulkar back for 65.

After Tendulkar’s dismissal, Indian batters began falling like a pack of cards. From a good 98/2 the Indian team slumped to 120 for 8 after a dramatic collapse. Vinod Kambli came in to play at No. 5 but saw his teammates come and go within seconds. The most exasperating dismissal was that of captain Azharuddin, who as dismissed by Kumar Dharmasena at 0. Kumble went on the defensive with 10 runs from 29 balls as India was reduced to 120/8 in 15.5 overs.

As India hurried towards an unexpected defeat, the Eden Gardens crowd began to get restless. Fans were enraged by the abject surrender and some began hurling bottles on the field. The seats were set on fire and the game was stopped by match referee Clive Lloyd, who took the teams off for 15 minutes to try and let the crowd cool down. However, attempts to restart the match seemed to be futile as the crowd continued with its rogue behaviour.

Match referee Clive Lloyd then awarded the match to Sri Lanka by default as the crowd refused to mend its ways. While Sri Lankan players set off in celebrations, a painful mage of Vinod Kambli crying as he made way back to the dressing room remains etched in the memory of cricket fans and marks a poignant moment in India’s cricket history.

“I remember watching five batsmen depart while I was at the crease. Had at least one of them kept me company, we could have made a match of it” said Kambli.

“I cried because I thought I was robbed of a chance to do it for my country,” he added.

Sri Lanka went on to beat Australia four days later in the finals and lifted their maiden World Cup title in Lahore.

