On This Day: Brendon McCullum slams fastest Test century in his farewell match

Six years ago, former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum set a new record by making the fastest Test century on Day 1 of the second Test against Australia.

In the Test played on 20 February, 2016 at Chirstchurch, New Zealand, the right-handed batter took just 54 balls to reach 100 in a whirlwind innings.

The Kiwi captain achieved his 12th Test ton in his last match before retirement from international cricket, in which he hit 16 fours and four sixes.

The previous record of scoring the fastest Test century was jointly held by West Indies’ Sir Vivian Richards when he played against England in 1986 and also by Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq, who achieved it against Australia in 2014. Both cricketers had reached their Test century in 56 balls.

In the second Test played at Christchurch, the visiting team elected to field first and welcomed McCullum with a guard of honour as he walked out to bat.

Playing his 101st and final Test, the Kiwi Captain hammered Australia from ball one and counter-attacked the visitors, even as New Zealand were reduced to 32 for 3.

McCullum took two boundaries and 21 runs off Mitchell Marsh’s first over of the day, but was dismissed on 39 when the all-rounder produced a superb diving catch in the gully. However, television replays showed that fast bowler James Pattinson had overstepped and McCullum survived.

The then New Zealand captain then used his second life to enter an all-out attack mode and with an explosive innings, McCullum reached his half-century in just 34 balls. The right-hander continued to bludgeon the visitors and scored exceptionally to reach 96 in 53 balls. In the next delivery, he hit his 16th boundary and achieved his 12th Test century.

McCullum further displayed his batting skills and his partnership with Corey Anderson added a total of 179 on the scoreboard, before McCullum was dismissed for 145 when Nathan Lyon took a catch in the deep.

McCullum's blistering counter-attack helped his team reach 370 in the first innings. However, Australia won the match by seven wickets and led the two-match series 2-0.

Nevertheless, in his final match before retirement from international cricket, the Kiwi captain etched his name in the record books for fastest century in Test history. McCullum took 16 boundaries in this match and also surpassed the record of most Test sixes. The previous record holder was Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, who retired with 100 Test sixes. McCullum hit his 16th boundary to reach 101 runs, thereby retiring with a total of 106 Test sixes.

