Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

The umpires called for tea break at the fall of the last Indian wicket.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease with India having lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession on Day 3 morning. They were reeling at 58/4 when Pant joined captain Kohli at the crease. He then took the attack to the South African bowlers and hit six fours and four sixes to get to his century. He remained unbeaten on 100 as the rest of the batsmen faltered. Pant had come under criticism for his shot selection in the second innings of the last match in Johannesburg but he bounced back strongly with a mature innings when India needed him the most.

Twitterati was in awe of Pant's innings

Big message for Pant here. If he gives himself time, he can be an extraordinary batter. This is another special innings. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2022

The rest of the Indian batters 👉 70 runs Rishabh Pant 👉 100* What a knock 👏 Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 (in select regions)#WTC23 | https://t.co/Wbb1FE2mW1 pic.twitter.com/cj8oyz7Dsl — ICC (@ICC) January 13, 2022

All the Test keepers who have away Test hundreds in England, Australia, and South Africa ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PQhxr2n7xc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 13, 2022

A Test century in England, Australia and South Africa in his first tour. Rishabh Pant. No other Indian wicketkeeper has as many. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) January 13, 2022

He has scored Test tons in Australia and England before and this one in Cape Town is right up there with one of the best counter- attacking innings one would ever see. Has kept India in the game. Take a bow, #RishabhPant . pic.twitter.com/Rfo8C3ZBgS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant. Maverick. On his way to cult status. #INDvSA — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) January 13, 2022

Around 18 months ago, Rishabh Pant made a promise to himself to become the best wicket-keeper batter in the world. Guess he’s not too far from having achieved his goal #SAvIND — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 13, 2022

Yes his approach is high risk and his dismissals can look terrible. But, aged 24, Rishabh Pant has already scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa. He's an incredible talent. What you get in return for those infuriating dismissals is well worth it — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) January 13, 2022

With inputs from PTI

