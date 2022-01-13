Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

'On his way to cult status': Twitter in awe as Rishabh Pant scores a crucial ton on Day 3 of 3rd Test

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 13th, 2022
  • 21:18:54 IST

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

India's second innings folded on 198 as pacers Marco Jansen (4/36) Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Lungi Ngidi (3/21) shared all wickets between them.

The umpires called for tea break at the fall of the last Indian wicket.

Struggling Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) failed yet again while Virat Kohli (29 off 143 balls) did his best to stay at the crease as long as possible before Ngidi dismissed the skipper.

Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease with India having lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession on Day 3 morning. They were reeling at 58/4 when Pant joined captain Kohli at the crease. He then took the attack to the South African bowlers and hit six fours and four sixes to get to his century. He remained unbeaten on 100 as the rest of the batsmen faltered. Pant had come under criticism for his shot selection in the second innings of the last match in Johannesburg but he bounced back strongly with a mature innings when India needed him the most.

Twitterati was in awe of Pant's innings

With inputs from PTI

