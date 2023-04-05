Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill had a reunion on Tuesday when the former reached the stadium to root for his team Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.

Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries sustained during a car crash in December, was at the Arun Jaitely Stadium to cheer for DC in their first home game of the season. Opener David Warner is captaining DC in IPL 2023 in the absence of Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batter watched the Tuesday match with the franchise co-owner Parth Jindal and the BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah from the stands and later also met his teammate Gill in GT’s dressing room.

The picture of their meeting was shared by Gill on Instagram.

“Wishing you Spi-dey recovery my brother 🕸 It was great seeing you all smiles. A true warrior ❤️”, Gill wrote.

Coming to the match, DC lost the game to last season’s champions Gujrat Titans by six wickets. Batting first, the DC put up 162 runs on the board, which was chased by Gujrat with 11 balls remaining.

Skipper Warner was his team’s top-scorer with 37 runs in 32 balls, while Axar Patel and Sarfaraz Khan scored 36 and 30 runs respectively.

Delhi tried hard in keeping the match to themselves with a couple of early dismissals; Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were dismissed for 14 runs each. However, Sai Sudarshan scored a match-winning 62 runs in 48 balls.

South Africa’s David Miller added the winning runs with an unbeaten 31.

