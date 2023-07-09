As the ODI World Cup is just around the corner, the prediction for teams who can make it to the semi-finals has started to pour in. Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has also made his pick of five teams he sees to have solid chances of making the cut.

In a conversation on RevSportz, while highlighting that it was “very hard to say” for sure which teams will get there, he picked Australia, England, India, New Zealand, and Pakistan as the probable contenders.

“Australia, England, India. You can never underestimate New Zealand in these big matches. I will pick five, and include Pakistan also.”

The veteran, who comes from Calcutta, also hoped that India and Pakistan clash in the 16 November semi-final at the Eden Gardens in his city. The other semi-final will be hosted in Mumbai on 15 November.

“Pakistan better qualify so that we will have the India-Pakistan semi-final at the Eden Gardens,” he said.

He also seemed to believe the upcoming World Cup won’t see Team India failing in the big game. Since their last ICC title in the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have regularly made it to the playoffs in the ODI World Cups, T20 World Cups and Champions Trophy, but lost in the semis or even the final. A recent example of this troubling trend is last month’s 209-run loss to Australia in the WTC Final, after losing the first WTC final to New Zealand in 2021.

This consistent failure in the big games has raised concerns about the team’s ability to withstand pressure. However, Ganguly argues that it was not the pressure that was weighing India down but execution.

“We don’t perform well sometimes, in crucial phases,” Ganguly said.

“I don’t feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon. “

He also underscored India’s making it to the semis and finals consistently as an achievement.

“At least we qualified for the finals of the WTC, which is also an achievement. And yes, we have a chance. We have got good players, plenty of them. Hopefully, we will do it this time.”

The last World Cup India won in 2011 was also hosted at home along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. And this time it’s being played in India entirely. This could add to the pressure on the team which is already under fire for not winning a single ICC title in a decade now. However, Ganguly that too won’t be an issue for captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

“Pressure will always be there. When they played before also, there was pressure. Rohit Sharma has five centuries in the last ODI World Cup. I am sure there must have been pressure on him then also.

“Pressure is not a problem. I am sure they will find a way to succeed. During Rahul Dravid’s playing days, there was pressure to perform, and now that he is the head coach, there is pressure on him to deliver. That will not go away, and I don’t think pressure is an issue,” Ganguly added.

