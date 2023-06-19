Pakistan are not happy with some of their match venues in India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. As per the draft schedule, Pakistan will be playing at Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Their match against India is scheduled for 15 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

But Pakistan are not “comfortable” with playing against Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru.

The ICC has asked for feedback from member boards before finalising the draft schedule and Pakistan’s suggestion is to play Afghanistan at Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

“The PCB sent the tentative itinerary for the team to the selectors/experts who apparently are not comfortable with some of the Pakistan team’s scheduled matches and venues like they have reservations on Pakistan playing Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia at Bengaluru,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source told PTI.

“The suggestion is to ask the ICC/BCCI to reschedule Pakistan’s matches and play Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai to the team’s strength.”

Pakistan is unwilling to play Afghanistan in Chennai as the surface there favours spinners and they do not want to take the risk of playing against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad at the Chepauk. It’s not clear why Pakistan don’t want to play Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium which is known for run-scoring.

A BCCI source however told PTI that there has to be a “strong” reason to get the venue changed.

“A member board can push for a venue change due to safety reasons like Pakistan did in 2016 when they travelled India for the T20 World Cup. If you start expressing reservations over a venue as per your team’s strengths and weaknesses on the field, then it becomes very tough to finalise the schedule.

“So unless there is a strong enough reason, no changes are made as far as the venues are concerned,” the source said.

During the 2016 T20 World Cup, the India vs Pakistan match was shifted to Kolkata from Dharamsala.

Pakistan’s latest selection committee for first time comprises a manager analytics and team strategy in Hassam Cheema. Mickey Arthur, the national men’s team’s director, and head coach Grant Bradburn are also part of the selection committee.

It has been announced earlier by chief Selector Haroon Rasheed that his team will take the help of data and analytics to form strategies for matches.

On India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, the PCB source said that while the final call regarding the venue will be taken by the government, it’s more or less agreed upon.

