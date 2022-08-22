'Obviously, you feel bad': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on 2021 T20 World Cup snub

India had a disastrous T20 World Cup in 2021 as the side failed to reach the knockout stage after having lost to Pakistan and New Zealand. While the batting got all the spotlight, the Indian bowlers, especially the spinners, never looked threatening. One of the big omissions from that squad was Yuzvendra Chahal who was axed in favour of Rahul Chahar.

As per the selectors, Chahar was picked ahead of Chahal because they "wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch and also gets the ball to grip through the surface."

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup this year, Chahal has once again emerged as India’s leading spinner in the limited format. He will be put to the test in the Asia Cup which will then be followed by the World Cup on Australia’s bouncy pitches. The leg-spinner recently opened up about his omission from the last edition and how he put all his focus on being a much-improved bowler in the IPL.

"I never asked anyone why (about the 2021 World Cup snub) because that's not in my control. Obviously, you feel bad that you aren't a part of the World Cup, but they might have thought that someone else was better and fair enough," Chahal told Sports Yaari.

Chahal, who was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2022 IPL, revealed how captain Rohit Sharma was very particular in explaining his role in the side. Chahal said that Rohit wanted him to hone his skill-set in order to be more proficient in the death overs. This season, he was brilliant for the Rajasthan Royals and ended with the Purple Cap.

“Before heading to the IPL, Rohit Bhaiya told me that I might need to bowl at different stages of the game and even at the death. Rahul sir had also told me to work on my fuller deliveries. So when I went to the Rajasthan Royals, I spoke to Sanju and he supported me and said that I will bowl an over at the death, no matter how many runs I go for,” Chahal added.

