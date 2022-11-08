Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final

Cricket

NZ vs PAK, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final

New Zealand topped Group 1 of Super 12s in T20 World Cup. AP

Sydney: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is banking on experience to power them into a second successive Twenty20 World Cup final as they chase glory at last.

The Black Caps, who face Pakistan in the semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, have long been a force in white-ball cricket.

But they have failed to turn that into world titles despite coming agonisingly close in recent years, including falling at the final hurdle to Australia last year.

It was their best showing in a T20 World Cup and followed hard on the heels of final defeats in the 50-over World Cup in both 2015 and 2019.

Williamson is confident the silverware drought can end this year with Babar Azam’s unpredictable Pakistan their next challenge.

Pakistan suffered last-ball losses against India and Zimbabwe and it looked like their campaign was over before it got underway.

But Babar Azam-led Pakistan bounced back to topple the Netherlands and South Africa. Then against the odds they went through when the Proteas were stunned by the Dutch which paved way for Pakistan to go through courtesy a win over Bangladesh.

It put the 2009 champions unexpectedly into the last four for a second straight tournament.

Where will the T20 World Cup semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The semi-final New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

When will the semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan start?

The semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will start at 1:30 PM (IST).

How to watch the live broadcast of the semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan in India?

Live broadcast of New Zealand and Pakistan match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan in India?

Live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(with inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: November 08, 2022 15:17:31 IST

