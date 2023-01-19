'Nothing less than a treat': Fans react as India beat New Zealand in thrilling 1st ODI

A sensational double ton by Shubman Gill and a top-class bowling effort from Mohammed Siraj which outweighed Michael Bracewell’s heroic ton and partnership with Mitchell Santner helped India overcome a late onslaught from these two all-rounders and clinch a 12-run win over New Zealand in the first match of the three-match series at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With this, India have a 1-0 lead over New Zealand.

Interestingly, it turned out to be a thrilling encounter and fans took to Twitter to express their views on it. Here are some of the reactions:

Gill’s 6’s in later part of his innings last night was nothing less than a treat to the eyes. Poetry #ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ — Pranjal Deka প্ৰাণ্জ্ঞল ডেকা (@pranjalslash) January 19, 2023

Our stand crowd is Shouting RCB RCB ,Siraj said India and the crowd is Shouting india india after that siraj respecting crowd #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/dd7VjKilt0 — King kohli (@viratfansai) January 19, 2023

Michael Bracewell is one of the most destructive batsmen in the world. Omitting him from their T20 side at the WC was one of the worst selection blunders I’ve ever seen. He’s marginally weaker than Sodhi as a bowler, at worst. NZL batted till 6 or 7 and paid the price. — Prabhat (@Mukherjea) January 19, 2023

This could be the best finish in ODI if Michael Bracewell would have won it for Nz. — CricLover (@MakingMistake) January 19, 2023

India beat New Zealand by 12 runs in a crunch high-scoring encounter. What a splendid performance by Shubman Gill and Mohd Siraj Jai ho ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jpNKmiRdnH — Aparna Sodagum (@aparnadharmend3) January 19, 2023

Chasing 350, New Zealand lost their opener Devon Conway for just 10 off 16 balls. It was Mohammed Siraj once again who had struck gold for Men in Blue in early overs. Kiwis were 28/1 in 5.4 overs.

Following this, opener Finn Allen and Henry Nicholls stitched a partnership that took NZ beyond the 10 overs of mandatory powerplay. At the end of 10 overs, NZ was 42/1, with Allen (17*) and Nicholls (10*).

The 42-run stand between the duo with Shardul Thakur stepping in, dismissing Allen for 40 off 39 balls, with Shahbaz Ahmed, a substitute fielder, taking a great catch at deep midwicket.

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav’s spell landed the visitors into bigger trouble as he sent back Nicholls (18*) and Daryl Mitchell (9*) quickly. Kiwis sunk to 89/4 in 17.4 overs.

NZ crossed the 100-run mark in 21.4 overs and skipper Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips needed to stitch a partnership. But Mohammed Shami rattled Phillips’ stumps when he was at 11 off 20 balls. Half of the Kiwis line-up was inside the hut for 110 runs.

Siraj picked up his second wicket of the match, sending back skipper Latham for 24 off 46 balls. NZ was 131/6 at this point.

However, all-rounders Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner turned the tides in favour of the Kiwis. Both batters took Indian bowlers to the attack. Bracewell brought up his half-century in just 31 balls. Santner served as an anchor from the other point.

Indian bowlers found it hard to deal with the sheer power-hitting of Bracewell and the duo brought up their 50-run stand and then 100-run stand easily. Kiwis reached the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs while they reached the 250-run mark in 40.3 overs.

Bracewell brought up his half-century in just 57 balls. Bracewell-Santner brought up their 150 stand in just 90 balls.

But Bracewell continued hitting from the other end to keep Kiwis alive. They needed 24 in the final two overs.

Pandya got Indians cheering once again, as he dismissed Lockie Ferguson for just seven. NZ were 328/9 and needed 22 in nine balls.

Kiwis needed 20 runs in final over to be bowled by Shardul Thakur. Thakur was not off to a good start as he was hit for a six on the very first ball. However, he dismissed Bracewell to clinch a 12-run win for his side.

Bracewell scored a brilliant 140 off just 78 balls with 12 fours and 10 sixes, but failed to win the match for his side.

Siraj was again a standout bowler, taking 4/46 in 10 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul took two wickets while Pandya and Shami got one.

Earlier, Shubman Gill entered the record books with his maiden double century against New Zealand to power India to 349/8.

