India big-hitter Suryakumar Yadav is enduring a lean patch of form currently, and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has batted for Sanju Samson to be given another chance in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar Yadav, or SKY as he is affectionately called, was dismissed for a golden duck in both of the ODIs against Australia so far, being dismissed by Mitchell Starc on both occasions.

He had replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer in the middle order, but Yadav has not been able to replicate his T20I form into the ODIs.

Samson, meanwhile, has been in and out of India’s limited-overs team for quite a while now, and last represented India in a T20I series against Sri Lanka in January this year. While Samson played the first T20I, he picked up an injury during the second match of the series.

“We might sympathise with Suryakumar Yadav as the first ball that he faced was of 145 clicks. No doubt that it’s challenging when a left-arm seamer tries to bring the ball back in. Again, he should have anticipated that when Mitchell Starc bowls, he will attack the stumps and might swing the ball,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“We have to see if the management sticks with him in the third ODI otherwise it’s not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity and he is a good player,” the former Mumbai and Vidarbha cricketer added.

Samson, however, is not part of India’s ODI squad against Australia.

The three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1 after Australia scripted a dominant 10-wicket win in the second match in Vizag. In the first match of the series, India had rode on an 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) to chase down a target of 189 with five wickets to spare.

The third and final ODI will be played in Chennai on Wednesday.

