First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 2nd Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NAM vs OMA
Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier | 1st Play-off Oct 29, 2019
NED vs UAE
Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates by 8 wickets
SL in AUS Oct 30, 2019
AUS vs SL
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
ICC WT20 WC Qualifier Oct 30, 2019
SCO vs UAE
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'No sympathy for him', says former England captain Michael Vaughan on Shakib Al Hasan two-years ban from international cricket

Former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja said that Shakib's actions and the fallout of those are a classic example of none being bigger than the game

Press Trust of India, Oct 30, 2019 12:07:26 IST

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan demanded a harsher ban while Australia's Dean Jones wondered why Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan did not report the corrupt approaches made to him at a time when "players are well aware of the rules".

The 32-year-old Shakib was on Tuesday banned for two years, one year of it suspended, for failing to report approaches by suspected Indian bookie Deepak Aggarwal to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit.

Tweeting about the same, Michael Vaughan said that he had 'no sympathy' for Shakib.

"For all you abusing I have zero tolerance for corruption..It doesn't matter what team you play for.. Players these days know exactly what they can and can't do .. also know they have to report anything .. if they don't they know the consequences," he added.

Former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja said Shakib's actions and the fallout of those are a classic example of none being bigger than the game. Shakib is currently the World No 1 ODI all-rounder.

"So Shakib Al Hasan's ban has a lesson for all sports lovers and sportsmen: if you disregard the game and try to become bigger than the game by sidetracking the laid rules and protocols then be ready for a fantastic fall! Sad," wrote Raja.

Former Australia batsman Jones also could not comprehend why Shakib did not report the approaches.

"How many times are these guys lectured? Before EVERY T20 and T10 and other Tournaments... The ICC and ACU officials brief them...#deafears," he wrote.

One of the approaches was made on April 26 2018, when Shakib's IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad was to take on Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers won the game by 13 runs.

Aggarwal's other two approaches were during the Bangladesh Premier League when Shakib was playing for Dhaka Dynamites in 2017, followed by the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in January 2018.

The suspected bookmaker wanted to meet Shakib but the player didn't oblige as "...following their conversations, he had the feeling that Aggarwal was a bookie".

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2019 12:07:26 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Premier League, BPL, Cricket, Dean Jones, Deepak Aggarwal, Dhaka Dynamites, Kings XI Punjab, Michael Vaughan, Rameez Raja, Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Zimbabwe

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all