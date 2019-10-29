First Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan banned for two years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Shakib Al Hasan has been handed a two year ban, with one year suspended, for not reporting a bookie approach.

FirstCricket Staff, Oct 29, 2019 18:17:37 IST

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been banned for two years, with one year suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The ban applies to all formats and he will not be available for selection for the Bangladesh team until 29 October 2020.

The series in question where corrupt approaches or invitations were made included: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe tri-series in January 2018 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. Shakib accepted not reporting a second approach during the tri-series either or during a Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab fixture on 26 April, 2018.

The charges are as follows as per the ICC:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

Shakib Al Hasan was quoted as saying by the ICC: “I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance.

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did.”

“Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code. He should have reported each of these approaches," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity.

“Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer," he went on to add.

To be updated...

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 18:17:37 IST

