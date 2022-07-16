No selector born in India who can drop Virat Kohli, says Rashid Latif

Virat Kohli's poor run with the bat has continued in India's ongoing ODI series against England, with the former India captain getting dismissed for 16 in the second game at Lord's.

Kohli, who had one of his worst-ever runs in the IPL in this year's edition and has not scored a century across formats since late 2019, had missed the opening game of the ODI series due to groin injury. Before that, he had skipped the first T20I against the Englishmen to get some rest after the rescheduled fifth Test at Birmingham, returning for the second and third matches in the series.

And with the star batter's name not featuring in the India squad for the T20I series in West Indies, many an expert and fan are wondering if the BCCI has finally run out of patience, while some others think of it as merely another case of him being 'rested'.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif, however, believes there simply isn't a selector out there who can drop Kohli.

“There isn’t a selector born in this country who can drop Virat Kohli.

“The rest of the Indian team is having it easy with all the attention on Virat at the moment,” Latif was quoted as saying in a chat with Dr Nauman Niaz on the Caught Behind YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, a number of cricketers have come out in Kohli's support in recent times, including talismanic Pakistani batter and current all-formats captain Babar Azam. England's Jonny Bairstow and Australia's Usman Khawaja are some of the others who have backed Kohli to conquer his demons sooner rather than later.

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," Babar wrote in a tweet on Friday that has since gone viral.

