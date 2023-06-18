Team India has ceased to be a squad pieced together with strong bonds and personal equations, and turned into a set of colleagues, believes the current no.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Despite being the topmost bowler in the longer format and one of the top 10 wicket-takers in Test cricket, Ashwin could not find a place in India’s World Test Championship squad. And there isn’t anyone on the team that Ashwin can look up to for support in a time like this.

In an Indian Express interview, he was asked if he looked at any of his teammates for support or frank conversations, his reply was that it was a “deep topic.” He believed the tough competition for securing a pot on the team has got better of the fraternal feeling that once used to be a part of the squad.

“This is an era where everybody is a colleague. Once upon a time when cricket was played, all your teammates were friends. Now, they’re colleagues. There’s a big difference because here people are there to advance themselves and to stride ahead of another person sitting to your right or left. So, nobody’s got the time to say, ‘Okay, boss what are you up to’?” he said.

Ashwin opined that it only helps to get the game better if players shared their techniques and journeys with their teammates, and lamented that nothing close to that happens anymore.

“In fact, I believe cricket gets better when you share it. It gets better when you understand another person’s technique and another person’s journey. But it doesn’t happen anywhere close to how much it must happen. Nobody will come for your help. It’s an isolated journey. Of course, you can reach any professional you want to, tap into some coach, you can pay and go, practice, try to feed of them and all that. But sometimes we forget that cricket is a very self-taught sport,” he added.

