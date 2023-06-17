As the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle ended with a defeat in the final to Australia, it is widely expected that Team India will have new players coming in for the West Indies series as the management looks to replace senior batters like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

However, a media report has stated that the transition will not begin with the West Indies tour, where the selectors are planning to stick with experienced batters.

India will play two Test matches in West Indies from July 12. The next Test series after the tour to the Caribbean is against South Africa in December, five months after the trip to West Indies.

A report in Indian Express has said that there will be no major changes for next month’s series. The transition will begin after the West Indies series and that also for one spot at a time.

It has been reported that Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Maharashtra’s Ruturaj Gaikwad could soon gain entry into Team India.

Jaiswal could replace Pujara at No 3 in Tests as his aggressive batting is seen as the best fit for the slot by the Team India management.

Also, Rohit is set to continue as India’s captain till 50-over World Cup in India in October and November. The decision over his captaincy in ODIs and Tests will be taken after the World Cup.

The transition could start first with the ODI team rather than the Test setup and selectors are planning to build a separate ODI team as they are doing in the T20Is under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

