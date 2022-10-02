Jasprit Bumrah is ‘as good as an attacking bowler and as defensive bowler as anyone in the world’, and there is no like-for-like replacement for the speedster, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has said.

In an interaction with NDTV, Watson said that without Bumrah, it would be even more ‘difficult’ for India to win the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on 16 October.

“If Jasprit Bumrah is not fit and not playing at this World Cup, then it would make it all the more difficult for Team India to win because Bumrah is as good as an attacking bowler and as defensive bowler as anyone in the world, let alone for India. He has got an incredible skill, it will be a huge loss,” the former all-rounder said.

“There is no like-for-like replacement for Bumrah in the world, leave alone India. It is going to be very hard to find those defensive bowlers in trying to close the game when they are bowling last or close out an innings as well. That is going to be the real challenge. Some of the fast bowlers will be needed to step up and raise their hand, if India wants to get into the back end of the tournament,” Watson added.

Bumrah, who played two T20Is against Australia recently, was ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa that followed, due to a back injury.

And on Saturday, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid refuted reports that stated Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup, adding that the 28-year-old has gone to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and that results are awaited.

“So, as of now, officially he has been ruled out of the T20 series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA and we are waiting for an official confirmation on the next steps. As of now, officially he is only ruled out of this series, and we will see what happens in the next 2-3 days but once we get an official confirmation, then we will be able to share that,” Dravid had said during a press conference.

Watson added that Kohli, who slammed his 71st international century during the Asia Cup in September, was ‘back to his best’ after breaking his century drought. Before his century against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup last month, Kohli had last scored an international century against Bangladesh during a Test match, in November 2019.

“There is no question that Virat needed some time off to re-energise his battery. I could see from even far, during the last IPL, you could see his energy was low. He was trying to get his best to get out and get into battle, but he needed to re-energise his batteries.

“You can see with the way he batted during the Asia Cup and his T20I series against Australia, he is back at his best. There is no question about that, the shots he is playing. He is at the peak of his powers, it is great to see him at his best,” said Watson.

